PM Boyko Borisov: The Government Provides Unlimited Financing For In Vitro Procedures

''We committed to this not only in the election campaign but in the previous cabinets as well, and it gave good results, so in today’s sitting we have adopted a government report which provides unlimited financing for the required number of in vitro procedures, as much as doctors decide is appropriate and efficient, and protects women accordingly.'' This is what Bulgarian PM Boyko Borisov stated during a briefing at the Council of Ministers, FOCUS News Agency reported.



“We fully give the opportunity to doctors to determine however many, be it 3-4-5-6, however much they decide and commit to. I came down personally to tell you this because I heard numerous times that we have given up on this promise of ours. I am sorry that we are late by 7 days, but it was not only that the money needed to be secured, but the corresponding instrument for it to happen also,” Boyko Borisov also stated.