Theatrical Diversity of Asia - Part of the World Theater Program in Sofia 2017

The dialogue between cultures, between traditions and contemporary forms and between the ideas of East and West will be revealed through the performances Softmind: Rianto and Surdjit and The Horrified Soul: Macbeth.



Choy Ka Fai conceived SoftMachine as an expedition across the choreographic landscape of Asia – its past, present and visions for the future of dance. Part of the project is a series of documentary performances – stage portraits of choreographers from various Asian cultures.



Choy Ka Fai an artist and performance maker. His research springs from a desire to understand the conditioning of the human body, its intangible memories and the forces shaping its expressions. Ka Fai graduated from the Royal College of Art, London, with MA in Design Interaction in 2011 and was conferred the Young Artist Award by the National Arts Council, Singapore, in 2010. He was the resident artist at Kunstlerhaus Bethanien, Berlin from 2014-2015. His projects have been presented in major festival worldwide, including Sadler’s Wells London (2016), ImPulsTanz Festival, Vienna (2015) and Tanz Im August, Berlin (2015 & 2013).







Rianto is a dancer from Indonesia who specializes in the traditional erotic dance of Lengger.



The documentary performance explores the tensions between choreographic practices of the traditional vs contemporary, the masculine vs feminine, and the urbanist vs ruralist.



After his successful performances at prestigious world stages and festivals such as Sadlers Wells (London), Bitef (Belgrade), Dance in August (Berlin), etc., now the show is coming for the first time in Bulgaria.







On Thursday, June 1, 2017, the program of the World Theater in Sofia in 2017 will begin with SoftMachine: Rianto & Surdjit at DNK - place for contemporary dance and performance.



The production of "Horror Soul: Macbeth" is performed with the support of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Bulgaria.

All the performances of the World Theater program in Sofia have subtitles in Bulgarian and English.