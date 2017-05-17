''I believe that there is an opportunity to increase the minimum wage'', said Bulgarian Minister of Finance Vladislav Goranov during a briefing at the Council of Ministers, according to FOCUS News Agency.



“Employers’ arguments that this would create tension on the labour market and some businesses will be overtaxed also have merits, the question is what balance and what type of employment we want to support in the country,” said Minister Goranov.



He noted that, according to them, part of the demographic problems was related to wages in the country, and businesses needed to be active in order to support the working people in Bulgaria.



According to Goranov, tensions have appeared in different years between syndicates and employers, when labour and capital have different interests. “The role of the government is to attempt to model this process,” Goranov said.



“If we do not succeed in achieving a common solution on how to change the minimum wage, then the government will implement the Labour Code, and will determine it by seeking a dialogue with employers and syndicates,” he also added.