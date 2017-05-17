Dimitar Berbatov: 'We are Trying to Surprise People in All Possible Ways'

Bulgaria: Dimitar Berbatov: 'We are Trying to Surprise People in All Possible Ways' EPA/BGNES

''I will not announce a new name, but people who will come to the stadium will understand that someone will appear in the game, at the stadium itself’’, said Dimitar Berbatov, a month before the spectacular charity match All Stars 2017 on June 14, according to BGNES.

 Berbatov has personally tested the cars that will bring the stars of the world football coming to Sofia for the match.

 In the presence of Hyundai Trade Representative for Bulgaria, Stefan Mitov, the Bulgarian footballer has tested the hybrid model of the brand in which were Luis Figo, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Roberto Carlos, Deko, Hristo Stoichkov, Krassimir Balakov and many other big names from the world of football.

