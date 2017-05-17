Sharp Increase in Number of Bulgarian Tourists Visiting Germany

In 2016 the number of tourists accommodations booked by Bulgarian tourists visiting Germany increased with 4.7% or 13,000 as compared to the previous year, the sales and marketing office of the German National Tourist Board informs, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

Highest increase was registered in the number of Turkish and Greek citizens traveling to Germany.

Bulgaria places 3rd in that ranking.

51% of the Bulgarians travelling to Germany are between fifteen and thirty four years-old. Most of them prefer tours and city tourism.