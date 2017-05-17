Sharp Increase in Number of Bulgarian Tourists Visiting Germany

Business » TOURISM | May 17, 2017, Wednesday // 14:46| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Sharp Increase in Number of Bulgarian Tourists Visiting Germany photo: pixabay.com

In 2016 the number of tourists accommodations booked by Bulgarian tourists visiting Germany increased with 4.7% or 13,000 as compared to the previous year, the sales and marketing office of the German National Tourist Board informs, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

Highest increase was registered in the number of Turkish and Greek citizens traveling to Germany.

Bulgaria places 3rd in that ranking.

51% of the Bulgarians travelling to Germany are between fifteen and thirty four years-old. Most of them prefer tours and city tourism.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Germany, tourism, greece, turkey
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria