Parliament Grants State money Prizes For Special Merits to the Bulgarian State and Nation to 15 People
The Bulgarian Parliament granted state money prizes for special merits to the Bulgarian state and nation to 15 people, according to FOCUS News Agency.
173 MPs voted “for” the proposal, 0 voted “against,” and 1 “abstained,” with which the decision passed.
For outstanding achievements and overall contribution to culture, the following will be awarded: Keazim Isinov, Prof Stoyan Dukov, Donka Antonova, Kiril Georgiev, Tatyana Lolova, Stefka Evstatieva, Slavcho Bakalov, Nikola Indzhov, Mihail Belchev, Miglena Karalambova, Yordanka Kuzmanova, Prof Evgeniya Maleeva, DImitar Dimitrov, Dimitar Simeonov, and Andrey Andreev.
In accordance to the draft decision, they will be receiving BGN 700 per month each for life. During the debate, BSP MP Aleksandar Simov noted that culture support should not be incidental.
He added that the parliamentary group of BSP for Bulgaria will be supporting this decision, because the people proposed were indisputable and this was a good policy.
