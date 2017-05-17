Most of the Country Will be Cloudy Today with Light Showers in Places

Most of the country will be predominately cloudy today. Spells of rain in some places, potential thundershowers in the western regions. This was announced by Anna Dyakova, meteorologist on duty at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, according to FOCUS News Agency.



Northeast wind will increase to moderate, in the eastern regions to temporarily strong bringing cool air. Maximum temperatures will be between 18°C and 23°C. The atmospheric pressure will drop slightly, but will remain a little higher than the average for May.



Frequent dense cloudy spells along the Black Sea Coast, with the odd shower. Moderate to strong northeast wind. Maximum air temperatures: 19°C-20 °C. Sea water temperature is 16°C-17 °C.



Cloudy in the mountains with thundershowers in many places, snow over 2600 m. Strong northeast wind. The maximum temperature at 1200 m about 12°C, at 2000 m - about 5°C