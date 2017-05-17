2km Long Queue of Trucks Forms at the Exit of Lesovo Checkpoint

A 2km long queue of cargo vehicles formed at the exit of Lesovo border checkpoint, the press centre of Chief Directorate Border Police.



There is a 3km long queue of cargo vehicles at Dunav Most 2 border checkpoint, the officer on duty at the checkpoint announced, according to Focus News Agency. He noted that the queue has formed at the exit of the country, while at the entrance there were not vehicles waiting.



“The piling of vehicles at the border checkpoint is due to the striking port workers of Greek ferries. Many Bulgarian firms are redirecting in order to pass through our checkpoint, so that they are not blocked in Greece as ferries are not working,” the officer on duty explained.



On the other two border checkpoints with Serbia in the Vidin area – Vrashka Chuka and Bregovo, traffic is normal, there are no queues formed on neither side of the border.