Secretary General Commends Bulgaria’s Contributions to NATO

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | May 17, 2017, Wednesday // 12:53| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Secretary General Commends Bulgaria’s Contributions to NATO photo : EPA/ BGNES

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg praised Bulgaria’s contributions to NATO in talks with the Deputy Prime Minister for Judicial Reform and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ekaterina Zaharieva, on Tuesday, according to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's website.

Welcoming Minister Zaharieva to NATO headquarters for the first time since her appointment, the Secretary General thanked her for Bulgaria’s strong contributions to NATO missions in Afghanistan and Kosovo, as well as its support to partners, including Ukraine. Calling Bulgaria “a highly valued Ally”, the Secretary General welcomed Sofia’s plans for increased investments in defence.

Mr. Stoltenberg and Ms. Zaharieva also discussed Black Sea security and the importance of cooperation between NATO and the European Union. They discussed preparations for the meeting of NATO leaders on 25 May, where burden sharing and NATO’s role in the fight against terrorism will top the agenda.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ekateriza Zaharieva, NATO, Stoltenberg, European Union
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria