MPs Observe a Minute’s Silence in Memory of the Victims From the Batak Massacre

The MPs observed a minute’s silence today in memory of the victims of the Batak massacre in the times of Ottoman domination in Bulgaria.

‘’141 years ago, one of the biggest tragedies in the country’s history was played out in Batak. The people of Batak joined the April uprising, an expression of the nation’s will to be free and equal to all other European nations. May the memory of the martyrs live on’’, said National Assembly President Dimitar Glavchev.

In a declaration on behalf of the United Patriots Volen Siderov expressed the hope that the MPs are mature enough to adopt a draft condemning the genocide against Bulgarians in the Ottoman Empire.