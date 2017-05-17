MPs Observe a Minute’s Silence in Memory of the Victims From the Batak Massacre

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 17, 2017, Wednesday // 11:29| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: MPs Observe a Minute’s Silence in Memory of the Victims From the Batak Massacre parliament.bg

The MPs observed a minute’s silence today in memory of the victims of the Batak massacre in the times of Ottoman domination in Bulgaria.

‘’141 years ago, one of the biggest tragedies in the country’s history was played out in Batak. The people of Batak joined the April uprising, an expression of the nation’s will to be free and equal to all other European nations. May the memory of the martyrs live on’’, said National Assembly President Dimitar Glavchev.

In a declaration on behalf of the United Patriots Volen Siderov expressed the hope that the MPs are mature enough to adopt a draft condemning the genocide against Bulgarians in the Ottoman Empire.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Volen Siderov, Dimitar Glavchev, Batak Massacre
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria