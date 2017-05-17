Work on Procurement of the Operation of Sea Beaches Continues

Work on procurement of the operation of sea beaches for the upcoming summer season 2017 continues. Signed were new contracts for concession of four beaches – “Sveti Vlas - Nov plazh”, “Obzor-Yug”, “Kamping Oasis” and “Dyuni -Yug”.

As regards the other concession procedures announced in 2016 but not completed, the competent institutions have ruled so far to the benefit of the Ministry of Tourism.

For the concessions of “Kamping Nestinarka”, “Burgas – Sever” and “Pomorie-Central” appeals have been lodged to the Commission for Protection of Competition. It ruled that the appeals were groundless. For “Kamping Nestinarka” a contract is to be concluded. For “Burgas – Sever” a meeting of the concession commission is to be held and the procedure should continue from where it stopped. For “Pomorie-Central” the decision is pending to take effect or be appealed. The competent authorities are expected to rule only on the appeal for the concession of “Sveti Vlas – Iztok”. For the “Slanchev bryag – Sever” beach a decision of the Supreme Administrative Court and the Supreme Court of Cassation is pending.

As regards tenders for lease of beaches, companies for “Kamping Veselie”, “Estuary of Veleka River”, and “Tsarevo – Vasiliko” have already been selected. All procedures for “Nesebar – Yug” have been completed and it was delivered to the lessee. By the end of March there will be a second tender for the beaches “Ofitserski-Zapad”, “Popski Plazh Sever 5” and “Nesebar-Iztok”. The reason for the second tender is the lack of applicants or incorrectly prepared documents. The tender for “Nov plazh Balchik” was terminated due to procedural breaches and is announced again.

In order to ensure a successful summer season in 2017 and given the need of procuring sea beaches with mandatory activities to ensure safe terms of their use according to intended purpose, 5 more tender procedures are to be launched for lease of the following beaches: “Kranevo – Central”, “Kamping – Yug”, “Sveti Vlas – Bolnitsata”, “Rosenets – Sever”, and “Varna – Central”. For sea beaches “Panorama” and “Malak plazh Lozenets”, whose lease contracts expire in 2017, tenders are being prepared too. The contracts for lease of “Atanasovska Kosa” and “Kabakum – Central” beaches are considered terminated due to non-payment of the lease price and tenders are to be initiated for them.