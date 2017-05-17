Nikolina Angelkova and Anatoly Makarov Discuss Bulgarian-Russian Cooperation in Tourism

Bulgarian Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova and the ambassador of the Russian Federation to Bulgaria Anatoly Makarov discussed bilateral cooperation in the sphere of tourism, reported BNR.

‘’Russia is among the principal markets for the Bulgarian tourism industry and we have been working actively to attract more tourists from the federation on a permanent basis’’, Minister Angelkova stated.

She added that in the number of holidaymakers to have visited Bulgaria in 2016, Russia comes fourth with over 580,000 visits.

According to her, the expextations for this year are of an even better season.

Anatoly Makarov on his part said that bilateral relations in tourism will continue to develop just as vigorously.