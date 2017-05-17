75% of Bulgarian’s Money Goes For Food, Bills, Taxes and Transport

According to data from the National Statistical Institute for the first quarter of the year, Bulgarians spend 75% of their income on food, household bills, taxes and insurance, transport and telecommunication, reported BNR.

The total income per capita for the quarter is BGN 1 282 (EUR 655), or 3.5% more than a year earlier.

Out of this income, 30.5% goes for food, 20.1% for household bills, 13.4% for taxes and insurance, and 11% for transportation and telecommunications.