75% of Bulgarian’s Money Goes For Food, Bills, Taxes and Transport
photo: pixabay.com
According to data from the National Statistical Institute for the first quarter of the year, Bulgarians spend 75% of their income on food, household bills, taxes and insurance, transport and telecommunication, reported BNR.
The total income per capita for the quarter is BGN 1 282 (EUR 655), or 3.5% more than a year earlier.
Out of this income, 30.5% goes for food, 20.1% for household bills, 13.4% for taxes and insurance, and 11% for transportation and telecommunications.
