New Government Will Review and Discuss 3 Offers For New Modern Fighter

Business | May 17, 2017, Wednesday // 09:42| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: New Government Will Review and Discuss 3 Offers For New Modern Fighter

''The new government will review and discuss the three offers for purchase of a new, modern fighter for the Bulgarian army'', Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov told journalists, quoted by FOCUS Radio.

''The caretaker government acted in a hurry when it filed a report about the offers at the Council of Ministers, knowing that it won’t have time to look at it'', Karakachanov stated.

''The offers will be calculated again to evaluate possibilities for the Bulgarian state. The deal will cost a significant amount of money of around BGN 1.5 billion, the government must avoid a mistake'', he added.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fighter, government, Krasimir Karakachanov, Bulgarian Army
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria