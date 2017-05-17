New Government Will Review and Discuss 3 Offers For New Modern Fighter

''The new government will review and discuss the three offers for purchase of a new, modern fighter for the Bulgarian army'', Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov told journalists, quoted by FOCUS Radio.



''The caretaker government acted in a hurry when it filed a report about the offers at the Council of Ministers, knowing that it won’t have time to look at it'', Karakachanov stated.



''The offers will be calculated again to evaluate possibilities for the Bulgarian state. The deal will cost a significant amount of money of around BGN 1.5 billion, the government must avoid a mistake'', he added.