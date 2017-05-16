Donald Tusk Welcomes Bulgaria’s Balanced Position on Macedonia

At a meeting in Brussels with European Council President Donald Tusk, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva confirmed that European and Euro-Atlantic orientation was a top priority for the Bulgarian government, reported BNR.

The two discussed the situation in the Western Balkans and, in particular, the latest developments in Macedonia.

Tusk voiced high assessment to Bulgaria’s balanced position and Prime Minister Borisov’s call to Macedonian leaders for finding a way out of the political crisis.

Last night, the situation in Macedonia was discussed by Minister Zaharieva and the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and with the Commissioner for Enlargement Johannes Khan.

Zaharieva made her partners acquainted with the preparations for the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the European Union.