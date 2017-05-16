Full Liberalisation of Electricity Market is a Top Priority For the Government

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 16, 2017, Tuesday // 16:17| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Full Liberalisation of Electricity Market is a Top Priority For the Government photo : EPA/ BGNES

''Full liberalisation of electricity market is a top priority in our programme for government and one of the key elements in the energy sector'', said Minister of Energy Temenuzhka Petkova at the International Energy Conference "Electricity Market Liberalisation - Bulgaria in a Regional and European Context", FOCUS News Agency reports.

She said that this was an important process that was started during the previous mandate to implement the recommendations of the World Bank. According to her, liberalisation will be done in a way that places energy under entirely market conditions, but at the same time ensures security for investors.

“We will outline a road map for next steps and will make the changes to the Energy Act,” Petkova added.

In her words, a major achievement in the previous mandate in the field of energy was the financial stabilisation of the sector.

“We have launched the Energy System Security Fund. It was a very serious step forward and a very well-thought-out move,” the Minister added. The introduction of the Bulgarian Independent Energy Exchange during the Borisov 2 Cabinet was another significant step, she commented.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Temenuzhka Petkova, liberalizations, Bulgarian Independent Energy Exchange, Borisov 2, Energy System Security, energy
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria