Full Liberalisation of Electricity Market is a Top Priority For the Government

''Full liberalisation of electricity market is a top priority in our programme for government and one of the key elements in the energy sector'', said Minister of Energy Temenuzhka Petkova at the International Energy Conference "Electricity Market Liberalisation - Bulgaria in a Regional and European Context", FOCUS News Agency reports.



She said that this was an important process that was started during the previous mandate to implement the recommendations of the World Bank. According to her, liberalisation will be done in a way that places energy under entirely market conditions, but at the same time ensures security for investors.



“We will outline a road map for next steps and will make the changes to the Energy Act,” Petkova added.



In her words, a major achievement in the previous mandate in the field of energy was the financial stabilisation of the sector.



“We have launched the Energy System Security Fund. It was a very serious step forward and a very well-thought-out move,” the Minister added. The introduction of the Bulgarian Independent Energy Exchange during the Borisov 2 Cabinet was another significant step, she commented.