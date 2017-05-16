French Cabinet Announcement Delayed to Wednesday

French President Emmanuel Macron has delayed the announcement of his first cabinet until Wednesday, a day later than originally planned, his office said on Tuesday, AFP reported.

The delay until 1300 GMT on Wednesday was to allow checks to be made on the "tax status" of potential ministers and any possible conflicts of interest, the presidency said in a statement.

