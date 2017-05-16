French Cabinet Announcement Delayed to Wednesday
pixabay.com
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
French President Emmanuel Macron has delayed the announcement of his first cabinet until Wednesday, a day later than originally planned, his office said on Tuesday, AFP reported.
French President Emmanuel Macron has delayed the announcement of his first cabinet until Wednesday, a day later than originally planned, his office said on Tuesday, AFP reported.
The delay until 1300 GMT on Wednesday was to allow checks to be made on the "tax status" of potential ministers and any possible conflicts of interest, the presidency said in a statement.
- » Macron and Merkel Signal New Move to Strengthen Eurozone
- » Austria Centre-Right Calls For Snap Elections
- » Outgoing French Leader Hollande Leaves Presidential Palace
- » Emmanuel Macron to be Sworn in as French President
- » Merkel to Host Macron For Talks on Monday
- » 52% of Macron Parliamentary Candidates New to Politics, 50% Women
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)