Bulgarian President Convenes National Security Council
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev Convenes a meeting of the National Security Advisory Council (KSNS) on May 30, it was reported.
The Advisory Body at the Presidency will meet for the first time since Rumen Radev stepped into office into office. To topic of the meeting is ‘’Risk and threats to the national security of Bulgaria and necessary strengthening measures.’’
