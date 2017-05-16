4 People Dead, 2 With Life-Threatening Injuries in Road Accidents in the Past 24h

May 16, 2017
Bulgaria: 4 People Dead, 2 With Life-Threatening Injuries in Road Accidents in the Past 24h pixabay.com

Four people died and 2 had life-threatening injuries in road accidents in the past 24 hours, the press centre of the Ministry of the Interior announced.

There were 12 accidents in the country, 10 people were injured. 188 minor and two serious road accidents that left two people injured were registered in Sofia.

