4 People Dead, 2 With Life-Threatening Injuries in Road Accidents in the Past 24h
Society | May 16, 2017, Tuesday // 15:28| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Four people died and 2 had life-threatening injuries in road accidents in the past 24 hours, the press centre of the Ministry of the Interior announced.
Four people died and 2 had life-threatening injuries in road accidents in the past 24 hours, the press centre of the Ministry of the Interior announced.
There were 12 accidents in the country, 10 people were injured. 188 minor and two serious road accidents that left two people injured were registered in Sofia.
- » Ticks in Bulgaria: Lots of Bites in Varna, Lyme Disease Infections
- » Bulgaria Nominates Four Biosphere Reserves For Inclusion in UNESCO’s World Network of Biosphere Reserves
- » Contest For John Atanasoff Presidential Awards Kicks Off on May 15
- » 31% of Bulgarian Aged Between 15 and 64 are Economically Inactive
- » Died and Injured In A Crash On 'Trakya' Highway
- » The Bulgarian General Stoyan Tonev Dies
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)