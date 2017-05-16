Macron and Merkel Signal New Move to Strengthen Eurozone

The new French president, Emmanuel Macron, and German chancellor, Angela Merkel, have broken with previous statements by saying they would be prepared to look at changing EU treaties in order to allow a further integration of the Eurozone, according to the Guardian.



Speaking at a joint press conference on Monday night during Macron’s inaugural visit to Berlin on his first full day in office, Merkel said: “From a German point of view, it is possible to change treaties if it makes sense in order to strengthen the eurozone.” She said she was personally prepared to make the case for such a change.

The comments will come as a painful blow to British politicians and diplomats such as David Cameron, whose calls for a reform to free movement were repeatedly rebuffed with the argument that treaty change under his proposed timetable was off the cards.



The German chancellor said she been “irked” ever since the signing of the Lisbon treaty by those who had written off treaty change: “The entire world is changing and we declare that we have exhausted ourselves once and that’s it for our entire lifetime,” she said.

Macron said “treaty change long used to be a French taboo”, but that this would change now that he was president. “For us there are no such taboos,” he said.



Macron, who swept into Berlin with a new German-speaking prime minister, Édouard Philippe, newly installed, reached for historic rhetoric in his speech, announcing that he would seek not just short-term results in tackling French unemployment, but nothing less than the “historic reconstruction of Europe and the eurozone”.



As the new French leader received military honours outside Merkel’s chancellory, crowds outside the gate chanted his name. Behind closed doors, he is likely to have been exposed to a more familiar mantra about balanced budgets, debt reduction and German taxpayers’ fears of being made to pay for bills left unpaid in other European states.