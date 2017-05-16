High Administrative Court Ruling Upholds Road Toll

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 16, 2017, Tuesday // 15:05| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: High Administrative Court Ruling Upholds Road Toll photo : EPA/ BGNES

Disputed vignettes price will remain in force following a decision of the High Administrative Court from today, the court said in a press release.

The price was questioned by citizens who complained against the government’s price revision from November 2015.

According to the court, the revision was in accordance with legal requirements at that time obliging the government to publish projects and motives and give at least 14 days for suggestions and opinions.

Subsequent legal changes obliged the government to conduct public consultations as well.

The court ruling is final.


Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: High Administrative Court, vignettes price
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria