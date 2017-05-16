High Administrative Court Ruling Upholds Road Toll

Disputed vignettes price will remain in force following a decision of the High Administrative Court from today, the court said in a press release.



The price was questioned by citizens who complained against the government’s price revision from November 2015.



According to the court, the revision was in accordance with legal requirements at that time obliging the government to publish projects and motives and give at least 14 days for suggestions and opinions.



Subsequent legal changes obliged the government to conduct public consultations as well.



The court ruling is final.





