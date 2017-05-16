Hillary Clinton Returns to Politics with Group Aiming to 'Resist, Insist, Persist, Enlist'

Six months after the defeat by President Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton is returning to politics with a new political group that encourages others to get more involved in their communities and run for office, Independent writes.



She announced the launch of Onward Together on Twitter, with a link to the group's website, which features the slogan "Resist, insist, persist, enlist".



"Resist" has become a common slogan used by opponents of Mr Trump since he won the 2016 presidential race.



Hillary Clinton says she's now 'part of the resistance' against Trump



According to the website, the group "is dedicated to advancing the vision that earned nearly 66 million votes in the last election."

Ms Clinton won the popular vote by almost 2.9 million votes in November, according to revised and certified final election results from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, but lost to Mr Trump in the electoral college.



"Citizen engagement at every level is central to a strong and vibrant democracy," Ms Clinton's website says. "In recent months, we've seen what's possible when people come together to resist bullying, hate, falsehoods, and divisiveness, and stand up for a fairer, more inclusive America."



While not mentioning Mr Trump by name, the website references events organised by Trump critics such as the Women's March in January, which became a worldwide protest advocating human rights and other issues. According to organisers of the first planned protest in Washington DC, known as the Women's March on Washington, the event was meant to "send a bold message to our new administration on their first day in office, and to the world that women's rights are human rights".



In an email blast to supporters, Ms Clinton said Onward Together would initially support five groups: Swing Left, Emerge America, Color of Change, Indivisible and Run for Something.



"In some cases, we'll provide direct funding to these organisations," she said. "For others, we'll help amplify their work and do what we can to help them continue to grow their audiences and expand their reach."