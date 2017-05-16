US Warship Visits Varna Port

Bulgaria: US Warship Visits Varna Port photo: pixabay.com

‘’The visit of one of our main warships Oscar Austin at Varna Port is a visible reminder that we have the engagement to fight together if we have to’’, Commander 6th Fleet, Commander Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO Vice Admiral Christopher Grady said after the meeting with Commander of Bulgarian Navy Rear Admiral Mitko Petev, according to the Bulgarian National Radio.

‘’I would not call the presence of our warships in the Black sea enhanced’’, Christopher Grady told journalist.

‘’It is rather a continuing presence, because we have been maintaining lasting and consistent relations with the Bulgarian naval forces’’,Vice Admiral Grady further said.  

