Two Turkish Citizens Arrested for Drug Distribution in Special Police Raid

May 16, 2017, Tuesday
photo : EPA/ BGNES

Two Turkish citizens - 36 and 26 years old - were arrested during a special raid conducted by DG National Police on 10 May in Sofia. According to initial information, they were in possession of high-risk narcotic substances with intent to distribute. This was announced by the Ministry of the Interior.

In the follow-up search of their homes the police found and seized cannabis and amphetamine, as well as two electronic scales, mobile phone and money.

Pre-trial proceedings have been instituted and the suspects are charged under Art. 354 a, para. 1, p. 4, icw Art. 20, para 2, icw para. 1 of the Penal Code.

By Sofia City Court’s decision they were remanded in custody. Investigations continue.

Tags: Turkish citizens, drugs, Ministry of Interior
