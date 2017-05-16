Maria Gabrial to become EU Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society
The European Commission President Jean-Claude Junker took a decision which Department is suitable for the Bulgarian nomination for European Commissioner Maria Gabriel, after their meeting earlier today.
Her Department is going to be Digital Economy and Society, reported BGNES.
She will support Digital Single Market Strategy which the European Commission admitted in May 2015.
The Commissioner will also contribute to the digital future of Europe which involves telecommunication networks at continental scale, cross-border digital services, and new wave of innovative starting European enterprises.
- » Jean-Claude Junker Decides Which To Be Maria Gabriel's Department
- » Vice President Iliyana Yotova: EU Decision Must Be Towards West Balkans
- » Theresa May Congratulates Bulgarian PM Boyko Borisov for Being Elected for a 3rd Mandate
- » Bulgarians, Romanians Face New Limits to Jobs in Switzerland
- » Bulgarian EU Commissioner’s Portfolio to be Proclaimed Next Week
- » Zaharieva: On Tuesday Maria Gabriel Will Talk With EC's Chairman And Her Department Will Come Clear