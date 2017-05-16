Minister Krasimir Valchev: Schools to have more psychologists from 2018

From 2018 there will be an increase in the number of psychologists in schools, Education Minister Krasimir Valchev told a press conference, quoted by FOCUS News Agency.



“Every year when we start working on the 3-year budget forecast, we have a list of measures, activities, wishes that require budget financing. Within this list is the increase in the number of psychologists. We hope we will succeed in doing it with budget funds,” Valchev said.



School financing won’t depend only on the number of pupils per school. In the autumn the ministry will propose legal changes to tackle current inequalities between schools.



Valchev also said that evaluation in school-leaving examinations is currently decentralized and that security is upgraded every year. The number of rooms with video surveillance has been increased and measures have been taken to protect systems.



Education is declared a strategic priority in the government programme. The main goal is institutional cooperation in fighting illiteracy and keeping every child in a kinder garden and a school. Improving teachers’ wages is also part of the programme.