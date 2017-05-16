3.4% Economy Growth In Q1 of 2017

Business | May 16, 2017, Tuesday // 12:25| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 3.4% Economy Growth In Q1 of 2017 pixabay.com

In the first quarter of 2017, the gross domestic product (GDP) has increased with 3.4% compared to the same period in 2016, and with 0.8% compared to Q4 in 2016, shows the data of the National Statistic Institute (NSI), quoted by Dnevnik.

According to NSI, in the first quarter of 2017, GDP in nominal terms reached BGN 19.594 billion.
The real added value in the first quarter of 2017 is BGN 16.803 billion.    

The biggest part in GDP fills the final consumption BGN 17.170 billion or 87.6%.

In the first quarter of 2017, the capital formation is BGN 3.425 billion gross, or 17.5%. The external trade balance is negative.

The reason for the growth is the increased consumption, while the investments slow down.

 

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: GDP, NSI, final consumption, increased consumption
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria