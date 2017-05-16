3.4% Economy Growth In Q1 of 2017

In the first quarter of 2017, the gross domestic product (GDP) has increased with 3.4% compared to the same period in 2016, and with 0.8% compared to Q4 in 2016, shows the data of the National Statistic Institute (NSI), quoted by Dnevnik.



According to NSI, in the first quarter of 2017, GDP in nominal terms reached BGN 19.594 billion.

The real added value in the first quarter of 2017 is BGN 16.803 billion.

The biggest part in GDP fills the final consumption BGN 17.170 billion or 87.6%.



In the first quarter of 2017, the capital formation is BGN 3.425 billion gross, or 17.5%. The external trade balance is negative.

The reason for the growth is the increased consumption, while the investments slow down.