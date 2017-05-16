Bulgaria Is On 3rd Place Selling New Cars in EU

May 16, 2017, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Is On 3rd Place Selling New Cars in EU

Bulgaria is on third place in sales growth of new cars in the European Union (EU) in the first four months of 2017, shows the statistic of the European Car Producers Association (ACEA) in Europe, reported Dnevnik.

From January to April in the country are bought 9086 new cars, or exactly 20% more compared to the same period in 2016.

From all countries included in the statistic, only in Croatia (25.3%) and in Romania (22.3%) the sales growth is bigger.

However, the third position of Bulgaria is not a serious cause of joy because against these 9086 sold new cars are above 100 thousand used cars.

The data of ACEA also shows that the sales of new cars in the EU countries in April are 6.6% lower than in the same month the last year. The main reason for this are the Easter holidays.


Tags: ACEA, third place, sales growth, cars, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania
