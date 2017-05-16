The Virus WannaCry Affected Computers In Sofia and Varna

The virus WannaCry, which made the biggest ever damages worldwide, has already reached computers in Sofia and Varna, announced the expert Yasen Tanev on bTV, reported Dnevnik.



He advised the victims of the cyber attack to connect with the non-governmental organization safer.bg because it is important to be understood what the virus in Bulgaria is.



The spreading continues after the hackers have done new versions. Yasen Tanev said that the virus is effective because the e-mails are written very carefully, in 20 languages, and are well targeted.



The most dangerous thing is that once the virus enters a computer, WannaCry not only spreads into all machines what are connected on a network, but also scans random hosts and therefore its spreading becomes uncontrolled.

WannaCry encrypts the important information in the machines, and the hackers want ransom of 300 Dollars so as to give the information back to the owners.



The most secure protection against the virus could be all valuable information to be copied in more than one places, and on a memory stick, as well. This way the owner does not have to pay a ransom to have his information back.