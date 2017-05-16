Two Professors at University of Food Technologies Arrested For Racketeering
Crime | May 16, 2017, Tuesday // 10:27| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
BGN 300 per exam wanted two professors at University of Food Technologies in Plovdiv, reported BGNES.
After a signal of the television program "Gospodari na efira", they were arrested. It happened in front of students and colleagues at the University.
Prof. Nikolay Bankov, Director of Electrical Engineering Department, and prof. Simeon Vasilev, Mechanics and Machine are under arrest.
