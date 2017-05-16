Two Professors at University of Food Technologies Arrested For Racketeering

Crime | May 16, 2017, Tuesday // 10:27| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Two Professors at University of Food Technologies Arrested For Racketeering pixabay.com

BGN 300 per exam wanted two professors at University of Food Technologies in Plovdiv, reported BGNES.

After a signal of the television program "Gospodari na efira", they were arrested. It happened in front of students and colleagues at the University.

Prof. Nikolay Bankov, Director of Electrical Engineering Department, and prof. Simeon Vasilev, Mechanics and Machine are under arrest.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: University of Food Technologies, Plovdiv, Prof. Nikolay Bankov, prof. Simeon Vasilev
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria