Jean-Claude Junker Decides Which To Be Maria Gabriel's Department

The European Commission President Jean-Claude Junker is going to meet the Bulgarian nomination for European commissioner Maria Gabriel today, reported BNR.



After the meeting, Junker is set to take a decision which Department will be suitable for Maria Gabriel.



During her visit in Brussels, The Deputy Premier and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva voiced hope that Maria Gabriel will become in charge of digital economy.



After deciding which will be the Department of Maria Gabriel, a date for the hearing before the European Parliament is going to be set.