World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | May 15, 2017, Monday // 17:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Romania With New Gas Field Worth USD 4B photo: pixabay.com

The gas field in the Romanian Southeastern Bazau Country is woth USD 4 billion and can provide Romania with energy independence from Russia for a period of three years, reported BNR.

This is what Premier Sorin Grindeanu stated at the presentation of the largest natural gas field in mainland Romania found by the Romanian state in the past 30 years.

He said that the deposits found by Romgaz company amount to 30 billion cubic meters of natural gas.  

Tags: Romania, natural gas, Russia
