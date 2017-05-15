Bulgaria Nominates Four Biosphere Reserves For Inclusion in UNESCO’s World Network of Biosphere Reserves

Minister of the Environment and Water Neno Dimov has signed a declaration nominating four biosphere reserves for inclusion in UNESCO’s World Network of Biosphere Reserves.

The nominations are for biosphere reserves of a new kind – the Sreburna biosphere reserve, Chervenata Stena (The Red Wall), Uzunbudjak, and the Central Balkan national park.

Seven reserves of the old kind, included in the UNESCO network in 1977, fall within the bounds of the biosphere reserves.