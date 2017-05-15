Cyber Attack Hits China Government, Schools, but Spread Slows

Chinese local authorities from traffic police to industry regulators were hobbled on Monday by a massive global ransomware attack, but the spread of the WannaCry worm in the country appeared less aggressive than initially feared, Reuters reported.



Dozens of local Chinese authorities said they had suspended some of their services due to the attack that has disrupted operations at car factories, hospitals, shops and schools around the world.



However, officials and security firms said the spread was starting to slow in the country, which has the world's largest number of Internet users.