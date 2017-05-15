Contest For John Atanasoff Presidential Awards Kicks Off on May 15

This year’s contest for the annual John Atanasoff Award of the President of the Republic of Bulgaria, named after the man who created the first electronic computer – the famous scholar of Bulgarian descent, John Atanasoff – starts today, according to BNR.

The awards have been bestowed on distinguished young Bulgarian scientists and researchers in computer science and related fields since 2003.

Laureates of the presidential award include heads of research centres of leading institutes as well as CEOs of multinational companies in different branches of computer science.