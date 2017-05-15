Macron Names Centre-Right Edouard Philippe as French PM

Politics | May 15, 2017, Monday // 16:24| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Macron Names Centre-Right Edouard Philippe as French PM FACEBOK FAN PAGE

Newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron has named little-known parliamentarian Edouard Philippe from the rightwing Republicans party as his first prime minister, his office announced Monday.

The choice of Philippe, a 46-year-old from the northern port city of Le Havre, will be seen as an attempt by Macron to attract other moderates to his new centrist Republique En Marche party (Republic on the Move, REM).

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Emmanuel Macron, France, minister
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria