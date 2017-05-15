Average Monthly Salary Up in Q1 of 2017
photo: pixabay.com
EUR 516 is the average monthly salary for the first quarter of the year – National Statistical data show.
This means there is a 1.6% increase compared to the last three months of 2016.
The highest salaries are in the IT sector, where the average monthly pay is over EUR 1,000. The lowest salaries are in the hotel and restaurant business and in the administration.
