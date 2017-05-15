Municipal council of Plovdiv Unanimously Approves Proposal Linked to Local Airport Concession
The municipal council of Plovdiv has approved with a full majority a proposal linked to the planned Plovdiv airport concession, FOCUS Radio Plovdiv reports.
The meeting was called by mayor Ivan Totev who also submitted the proposal.
A few days ago a group of private companies offered the municipality to become part of their consortium that will compete for the concession. Bids for the 35-year concession are to be submitted by May 17, and opened at the Ministry of Transport on May 18.
According to Totev, today’s approval of the proposal is not binding for the municipality but if the consortium wins the concession, the municipal government may consider participating with shares in the project.
