Municipal council of Plovdiv Unanimously Approves Proposal Linked to Local Airport Concession

Business | May 15, 2017, Monday // 16:04| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Municipal council of Plovdiv Unanimously Approves Proposal Linked to Local Airport Concession photo: pixabay.com

The municipal council of Plovdiv has approved with a full majority a proposal linked to the planned Plovdiv airport concession, FOCUS Radio Plovdiv reports.

The meeting was called by mayor Ivan Totev who also submitted the proposal.

A few days ago a group of private companies offered the municipality to become part of their consortium that will compete for the concession. Bids for the 35-year concession are to be submitted by May 17, and opened at the Ministry of Transport on May 18.

According to Totev, today’s approval of the proposal is not binding for the municipality but if the consortium wins the concession, the municipal government may consider participating with shares in the project.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ivan Totev, airport, concession, airport, Plovdiv
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria