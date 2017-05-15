Vice President Iliyana Yotova Presents Wreath in Front of Vasil Levski Monument in Serbia
Bulgarian Vice President Iliyana Yotova presented a wreath in front of the Vasil Levski monument in Dimitrovgrad, Servia, a reporter of FOCUS News Agency reported.
The vice president will meet with Dimitrovgrad’s Mayor Vladica Dimitrov, Deputy Mayor Zoran Dzhurov, and other representatives of the municipal management.
Later, Iliyana Yotova will visit the Culture and Information Centre of the Bulgarian minority Tsaribrod.
