Germany Slams Turkey's Refusal to Let MPs Visit NATO Base
May 15, 2017, Monday
Berlin on Monday slammed Ankara's "unacceptable" refusal to allow German lawmakers to visit their country's troops on a NATO base near the Syrian border, warning it could move them elsewhere, AFP reported.
Germany will now "look into alternative locations" for its military personnel who are part of the multinational coalition against the Islamic State group, said Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert.
Jordan offered "the best conditions", added a defence ministry spokesman.
