31% of Bulgarian Aged Between 15 and 64 are Economically Inactive

The economic activity coefficient of the Bulgarians aged between 15 and 64 is at 69.2%, or 0.9% higher as compared to the first quarter of 2016, reported BNR.

The economically inactive people in the same age group amounted to 1.422M, or 30.8% of the population.

132.100 of them are regarded as discouraged people who do not search for any jobs, because they lost hope to find such, the National Institute informs.