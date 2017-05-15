31% of Bulgarian Aged Between 15 and 64 are Economically Inactive

May 15, 2017, Monday
Bulgaria: 31% of Bulgarian Aged Between 15 and 64 are Economically Inactive photo: pixabay.com

The economic activity coefficient of the Bulgarians aged between 15 and 64 is at 69.2%, or 0.9% higher as compared to the first quarter of 2016, reported BNR.

The economically inactive people in the same age group amounted to 1.422M, or 30.8% of the population.

132.100 of them are regarded as discouraged people who do not search for any jobs, because they lost hope to find such, the National Institute informs.

 

