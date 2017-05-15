31% of Bulgarian Aged Between 15 and 64 are Economically Inactive
Society | May 15, 2017, Monday // 15:32| Views: | Comments: 0
photo: pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The economic activity coefficient of the Bulgarians aged between 15 and 64 is at 69.2%, or 0.9% higher as compared to the first quarter of 2016, reported BNR.
The economically inactive people in the same age group amounted to 1.422M, or 30.8% of the population.
132.100 of them are regarded as discouraged people who do not search for any jobs, because they lost hope to find such, the National Institute informs.
- » Bulgaria Nominates Four Biosphere Reserves For Inclusion in UNESCO’s World Network of Biosphere Reserves
- » Contest For John Atanasoff Presidential Awards Kicks Off on May 15
- » Died and Injured In A Crash On 'Trakya' Highway
- » The Bulgarian General Stoyan Tonev Dies
- » CSC Considering Application For Changing Measure of Yoan Matev
- » European Scientists Taking Part In International Conference For Training in Bulgarian
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)