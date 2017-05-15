PM Boyko Borisov Appoints Three Deputy Ministers

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov has appointed three deputy ministers in the Ministries of Health, Regional Development and Energy, the government’s press office said.



Svetlana Yordanova, master in accounting and engineer-chemist, will work in the Health Ministry. Until now, she was secretary of the ministry’s National Council of Narcotic Substances.



Pavel Tenev, who has worked as project manager at several firms in the construction sector, will now be deputy minister in the Regional Development Ministry, while former CEO of national power company NEK Krasimir Parvanov will be deputy minister in the Energy Ministry