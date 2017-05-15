Monthly Inflation is 0.7% in April Compared to March 2017

The consumer price index for April 2017 compared to March 2017 is 100.7%, i.e. the monthly inflation is 0.7%. Inflation since the start of the year (April 2017 compared to December 2016) is 1.5%, while the annual inflation for April 2017 compared to April 2016 is 2.6%, the Bulgarian National Statistical Institute (NSI) announced.

The average annual inflation for the period May 2016 – April 2017, compared to the period May 2015 – April 2016, is 0.2%.

The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices for April 2017 compared to March 2017 is 100.5%, i.e. the monthly inflation is 0.5%.

Inflation since the start of the year (April 2017 compared to December 2016) is 0.6%, while the annual inflation for April 2017 compared to April 2016 is 1.7%. The average inflation for the period May 2016 – April 2017, compared to the period May 2015 – April 2016, is minus 0.5%.

