Vice President Iliyana Yotova: EU Decision Must Be Towards West Balkans
"Nearly 10 years I was the Bulgarian representative in the European Union (EU), and my deepest conviction is that the extend of EU must be into West Balkans."
This commented the Bulgarian Vice President Iliyana Yotova at the opening of a documentary exhibit devoted to 100 years of Bosilegrad's burning, reported FOCUS News Agency.
"I was supporting every country in her path to EU, including Serbia. From 10 years, Bulgaria is a worthy member in the EU, a stable country in this part of Europe, secure outside EU boarder", explained Yotova and added:
"Today Serbia is in a negotiation process of two important chapters - 23 concerning judiciary reforms and fundamental rights, and 24 - for justice, security, and freedom."
