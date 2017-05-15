Three Deputy Ministers Appointed

The Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov signed orders for the appointment of three deputy ministers which are going to fill the staff in the Ministries of Health, Regional Development, and Energy, reported BGNES.



The proposals for hiring came from the ministers. Svetlana Yordanova will be the third deputy Minister of Health. From 2015 she is a secretary of the National Council of narcotic substances in the Ministry.



As a deputy minister of Regional Development is appointed Pavel Tenev, who has been working in the Ministry for different projects from 2003.



In the Ministry of Energy is hired Krasimir Parvanov who is ex director of NEC (the National Electric Company).



