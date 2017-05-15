Mitko Simeonov Is The New Director of the Privatization Agency
The government hired Mitko Simeonov for the Director of the Bulgarian Privatization Agency and Post-Privatisation Control (PAPC), reported BGNES.
Simeonov who was the deputy director of the Agency is now the new director, after Emil Karanikolov became Minister of Economy.
As a new deputy director is appointed Petar Petrov who was a member of PAPC from 2010 to 2013.
