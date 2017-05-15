Unknown Shot At Buses in Plovdiv

Crime | May 15, 2017, Monday
Bulgaria: Unknown Shot At Buses in Plovdiv pixabay.com

Two transport buses in Plovdiv were seriously damaged by a vandal this morning, reported bTV.

Just before 8 a.m., in a time distance of 15 minutes, on the last bus stop in "Trakya" region at the two vehicles has been shot with stones.

In result, the windows of the buses are broken.

There are no injured people but by unconfirmed information, damages started when people were inside.

buses, shot, stones, Plovdiv, injured
