Bulgarian Institution Became Victim of the Global Cyber Attack

Crime | May 15, 2017, Monday // 11:38| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com

A Bulgarian institution became a victim of the global cyber attack, reported BNR.

The services working against crimes in Internet in MIA (the Ministry of Internal Affairs) are already notified.

At the moment MIA does not claim which is the affected by hackers Bulgarian institution.

GUBOZ, the main department for combating organized crime, and SANS, the State Agency for National Security are already working on what happened.

Earlier today, Rob Wainwright, Europol Director announced that the cyber attack hit on Friday is expected to get bigger.

Tags: global cyber attack, Bulgarian institution, MIA, GUBOZ, SANS
