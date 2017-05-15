Died and Injured In A Crash On 'Trakya' Highway

Bulgaria: Died and Injured In A Crash On 'Trakya' Highway File photo, BGNES

One man died in a crash with a van on 228 Kilometer from "Trakya" highway, reported inews.bg.

Two people traveled with a van in a direction to Burgas, Bulgaria but it crashed.

The driver does not have serious injuries. The signal for the crashed van came in 06:07 a.m. today.

