Grigor Dimitrov Only A Step Away From TOP 10
Sports | May 15, 2017, Monday // 10:56| Views: | Comments: 0
File photo, BGNES
The Bulgarian Tennis Player Grigor Dimitrov gets closer to returning in the Top 10 of the world rankings, reported Dnevnik.
The last week Dimitrov won new points from reaching the eight round of Masters in Madrid. He had the excellent possibility for a better introduction but missed five matches against Dominic Thiem and ended.
