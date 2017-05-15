Grigor Dimitrov Only A Step Away From TOP 10

Sports | May 15, 2017, Monday // 10:56| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Grigor Dimitrov Only A Step Away From TOP 10 File photo, BGNES

The Bulgarian Tennis Player Grigor Dimitrov gets closer to returning in the Top 10 of the world rankings, reported Dnevnik.

The last week Dimitrov won new points from reaching the eight round of Masters in Madrid. He had the excellent possibility for a better introduction but missed five matches against Dominic Thiem and ended.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Grigor Dimitrov, Top 10, Dominic Thiem, Masters in Madrid
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria